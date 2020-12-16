    Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Rockies 'Want to Engage' with Mets in Talks About 3B

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020
    Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    If the New York Mets want to make a splash in the trade market, the Colorado Rockies are reportedly ready and willing to speak with them about Nolan Arenado.

    Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi (h/t Danny Abriano of SNY.tv), the Rockies "want to engage with" the Mets about the five-time All-Star. 

    Arenado's long-term future with the Rockies has been cloudy for some time. 

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in January that the 29-year-old was unhappy with the team's inactivity in free agency after they finished 71-91 in 2019. 

    "There's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don't want to be a part of," Arenado told MLB.com's Thomas Harding in a text message. "You can quote that."

    Arenado is entering the second season of an eight-year, $260 million extension he signed in February 2019. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2022 season. 

    The Mets could be a potentially hot destination for players this offseason. New team owner Steve Cohen has made it clear he wants to spend money on his roster and hopes to win a World Series within three to five years.

    Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports, James McCann is "closing in" on a four-year, $40 million deal with the Mets. 

    A potential Arenado deal would cost New York a lot more than that in terms of money and prospects. He's proved himself to be worth a significant cost as arguably the most complete third baseman in Major League Baseball. The California native has won eight straight Gold Glove awards and has a .293/.349/.541 slash line in 1,079 career games with the Rockies. 

