Kawhi Leonard Rumors: 'Belief' Is Star Will Sign Long-Term Clippers Contract

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

It is reportedly believed that superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard intends to sign a long-term contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Kawhi is expected to remain with the Clips following Paul George's recent contract extension.

Per Spotrac, George inked a four-year, $176.3 million extension with the Clippers last week, which will keep him under contract with the team through at least the 2023-24 season.

Leonard has a $36 million player option for the 2021-22 campaign and can become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason if he declines it.

Both Leonard and George joined the Clippers last offseason. L.A. signed Kawhi away from the Toronto Raptors in free agency, and it acquired George in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although the Clippers fell well short of their goal by blowing a 3-1 series lead and losing to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs, the duo of Leonard and George was highly productive.

Kawhi, 29, averaged a career-high 27.1 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 three-pointers made per game to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He also shot 47.0 percent from the field and made 37.8 percent of his three-point tries.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He performed at a high level during the Clippers' playoff run, averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals in 13 contests.

Although George's production dropped off from the 2018-19 season, when he was an MVP candidate in OKC, he still put up solid numbers with 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Provided the Clippers are able to find the right mix with their supporting cast, Leonard and George seem like a tandem capable of bringing the franchise its first championship.

In Leonard, the Clippers have a legitimate superstar who has reached the top of the mountain as the go-to player for multiple teams.

Kawhi won a championship and was named NBA Finals MVP with both the San Antonio Spurs and Raptors, and there is little doubt he would love to replicate the feat with his hometown team.

The Clippers are largely returning the same team from last season with a few notable tweaks, including the addition of veteran big man Serge Ibaka and guards Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum.

Tyronn Lue has replaced Doc Rivers as the head coach in hopes that a new voice on the sidelines will get the team over the hump in 2020-21.

The Clippers are unquestionably one of the top contenders in the Western Conference, and as long as things don't go off the rails next season, they should have a few opportunities in the coming years to win a title with Leonard and George at the forefront.