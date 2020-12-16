Big Ten Championship 2020: Northwestern vs. Ohio State TV Info, Odds, Prediction

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes have sat atop the Big Ten for most of the 2020 college football season, but their status in the Big Ten Championship Game was in doubt until last week.

Because of a few game cancellations, the Buckeyes were under the six-game threshold set by the league at the start of the regular season.

The conference altered that ruling so the Buckeyes could make the trip to Indianapolis with five games played.

The Northwestern Wildcats were luckier with their schedule, as they played seven games. But they do not have a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff because of their loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Despite playing five games, Ohio State is in good shape to qualify for the playoff, and it is projected to have an easy time with Northwestern based off the 21-point spread in its favor.

Big Ten Championship Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 19

Start Time: Noon

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Ohio State (-21); Over/Under: 57.5

Prediction

Ohio State 49, Northwestern 21

Ohio State was not affected by a week off in between games during its last win over Michigan State.

Justin Fields and Co. made easy work of the Spartans, which is something Northwestern failed to do the week prior.

Ryan Day's team rushed out to a 28-0 halftime lead and only conceded 12 points in what became its final tune-up for the Big Ten title game.

Fast starts have become Ohio State's offensive trademark in 2020. The Buckeyes scored 136 first-half points in five games.

If the Big Ten East winner follows that trend on Saturday, it would reverse its performance from a year ago. The Wisconsin Badgers held Ohio State to seven points and possessed a two-touchdown lead at halftime before the Buckeyes mounted a comeback.

An explosive first half led by Fields and his dynamic set of playmakers would neutralize Northwestern's defensive strengths and lead to a potential cover of the 21-point spread.

A single Northwestern game has been decided by more than 20 points. That was its season opener against the Maryland Terrapins.

After that, the majority of Wildcats games produced around 50 total points and were decided by one score.

If that extends into Saturday, it would mean Pat Fitzgerald's team turned in a spectacular defensive performance and contained Fields for long stretches.

Northwestern has the second-best scoring defense in the FBS, and it allows under 200 passing yards per game.

The Wildcats have not faced an offense that is as dynamic as Ohio State's because of the lack of quality quarterbacks in the Big Ten West.

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz is probably the best signal-caller they faced. Northwestern played two more games than Wisconsin when they met on November 21, and the freshman quarterback had plenty of difficulties in that contest.

Fields is much more experienced and has been more consistent during his time in the Big Ten. In the 19 games he has played, Ohio State produced fewer than 30 points on two occasions.

Northwestern has not reached the 30-point mark since its October 24 opener, and it does not have the firepower to keep up with Fields, if he gets off to another fast start.

Since the Buckeyes have not been affected by the week off in between games this season, they should start well and create a gap that the Wildcats may not be able to close.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

