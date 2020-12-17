Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 15 NFL Picks

1 of 16

David Becker/Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Las Vegas -3



The best advice we can offer regarding the last Thursday night game of the 2020 NFL season? Don't spend any leftover holiday money on either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Las Vegas Raiders. Neither has been remotely reliable of late (or in L.A.'s case, since about 2010), and by favoring the home team by a field goal, oddsmakers and the public are essentially offering up one of these: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

It's fitting that our writers are deadlocked.

Davenport on the Raiders: "Las Vegas was well and truly exposed for what it is last week against the Indianapolis Colts: a fringe contender with a bad defense. Firing Paul Guenther isn't going to fix that, and I wouldn't relish laying more than a field goal with them. But the Chargers might be even worse on defense than the Raiders, who should be able to move the ball up and down the field with relative ease. Justin Herbert will keep the Bolts in this one and the backdoor is a possibility, but Vegas will keep its slim playoff hopes alive here and win by a touchdown."

Gagnon on the Chargers: "I was more enthusiastic about the Bolts when they were getting a hook, and now I'd imagine the most likely result is a push. Injuries are a big factor for both sides, which is why I'd just stay away from this divisional game. Still, the Chargers are accustomed to playing for nothing, while the Raiders might be dejected as their free-fall continues. I think there's a good chance Herbert and Austin Ekeler carve up that 30th-ranked scoring defense."

Predictions

Davenport: Las Vegas

Gagnon: Los Angeles

Kahler: Las Vegas

Miller: Las Vegas

Sobleski: Los Angeles

Tesfatsion: Los Angeles

Consensus: Push



Score Prediction: Raiders 27, Chargers 24