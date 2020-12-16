College Football Recruiting Rankings 2020: Projecting Top Classes and Schools

0 of 3

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The class of 2021 college football recruiting cycle has all of the nation's elite programs at its forefront.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes are battling for the top spot in the team rankings, while the Georgia Bulldogs are also expected to be in the top three.

Only a handful of the best uncommitted recruits will pledge their futures on National Signing Day, which means there shouldn't be too much change at the top of the list.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and many other blue-blood programs did the bulk of their recruiting work before the early signing period opens Wednesday, which has become the new normal since the December slot came into effect.