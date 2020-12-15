Rockets' Chris Clemons Reportedly Tore Achilles; Wheeled off vs. Spurs

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons left the court in a wheelchair during Tuesday's preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the initial diagnosis is a torn right Achilles tendon but he will undergo an MRI Wednesday to confirm.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle noted Clemons grabbed the back of his ankle before going down with the non-contact injury.

The 23-year-old is heading into his second season in the NBA, averaging 4.9 points in just 8.8 minutes per game across 33 appearances for Houston in 2019-20.

The 5'9" player was a star at Campbell, leading the nation with an average of 30.1 points per game in 2018-19 while his 3,225 career points in four seasons ranks third in NCAA history.

After going undrafted, Clemons got a chance on a two-way contract and eventually earned himself a three-year contract last December.

He showcased his scoring ability for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season, averaging 23.9 points and 6.0 assists over 14 games.

The guard was seeking a bigger role for the Rockets in 2020-21, playing 17 minutes in each of the team's first two preseason games. He had three points, two assists and two rebounds in just five minutes Tuesday before coming out with the injury.