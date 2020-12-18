Predicting the Biggest NFL Trades of the 2021 Offseason

0 of 5

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

There was a time when some hypothetical NFL trade ideas were too outlandish.

But the league has ended such a notion over the last few years as names like Jamal Adams went on the trade block and assets were exchanged. No big name seems safe, and that seems especially true heading into another offseason of league-altering scenarios, starting with a draft class again loaded at quarterback.

Some major trade candidates have had rumors around them in the past. Others make sense based on player and current team direction, monetary numbers and the likely number of suitors.

Here are predictions for the offseason's biggest trades, taking into account the name recognition of players and teams involved.