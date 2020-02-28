Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: GMs, Coaches Believe QB Wants Lions to Move Him

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The feeling among opposing coaches and general managers is Matthew Stafford may be looking for a trade from the Detroit Lions.

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, there are some rival coaches and general managers who think the veteran quarterback wants the Lions to deal him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.