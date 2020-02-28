Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: GMs, Coaches Believe QB Wants Lions to Move Him

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is seen during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The feeling among opposing coaches and general managers is Matthew Stafford may be looking for a trade from the Detroit Lions

Per NFL Network's Michael Silver, there are some rival coaches and general managers who think the veteran quarterback wants the Lions to deal him. 

     

