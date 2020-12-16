Early National Signing Day 2020: CFB Recruit Announcement Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

One of the most important dates on the calendar for college football recruiting has arrived. And it may have become the most important in recent years.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the three-day early signing period. During this time, high school recruits can send their national letters of intent to colleges, making their decisions official.

Not only will players who have already committed to a program send in their NLIs, but there will also be some recruits who use the time to announce their college decisions.

While the traditional national signing day still takes place in February, many of the top recruits will take advantage of the early signing period, taking away some of the suspense and anticipation for the later date. Instead, that will happen over the next three days, particularly Wednesday.

Here's the list of uncommitted recruits who will be announcing their decisions on Wednesday, followed by predictions for several top players.