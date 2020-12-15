CFP Has Discussed Flipping Ohio State, Texas A&M in Rankings, Chairman Says

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The Ohio State State Buckeyes are the No. 4 team in the nation in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, behind a top three of Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson.

But Ohio State's hold on No. 4 isn't iron clad.

CFP chair Gary Barta told reporters Tuesday there was "some discussion but really not a lot of discussion" about flipping the 5-0 Buckeyes with No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1).

