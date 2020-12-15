    CFP Has Discussed Flipping Ohio State, Texas A&M in Rankings, Chairman Says

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, left, rushes against Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Goldis/Associated Press

    The Ohio State State Buckeyes are the No. 4 team in the nation in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, behind a top three of Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson. 

    But Ohio State's hold on No. 4 isn't iron clad.

    CFP chair Gary Barta told reporters Tuesday there was "some discussion but really not a lot of discussion" about flipping the 5-0 Buckeyes with No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1). 

                                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Latest CFP Rankings 🏆

      ✋ Top 5 stays the same ⬇ Florida only falls 1 spot 👉 Tap for full rankings

      Latest CFP Rankings 🏆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Latest CFP Rankings 🏆

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      CFP Notebook: If You Want Drama, Root for a Clemson Loss

      CFP Notebook: If You Want Drama, Root for a Clemson Loss
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFP Notebook: If You Want Drama, Root for a Clemson Loss

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 16 CFP and Bowl Forecast 🎳

      New bowl projections after the latest CFB Playoff ranking 👉

      Week 16 CFP and Bowl Forecast 🎳
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Week 16 CFP and Bowl Forecast 🎳

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Championship Weekend Picks 🏆

      Predictions for the SEC, Big Ten and ACC championship games 📲

      Championship Weekend Picks 🏆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Championship Weekend Picks 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report