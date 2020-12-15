UFC's Amanda Nunes Responds to Dana White, Says She's Willing to Fight Jake Paul

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC star Amanda Nunes is on board after company president Dana White joked that he might have her fight YouTuber Jake Paul instead of Conor McGregor.

Paul posted a profane rant to his social media accounts Monday challenging McGregor and also calling White multiple derogatory terms. White responded to the comments to TMZ Sports: "I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out."

Nunes is game:

Paul claimed he had sent a contract to McGregor that would guarantee the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion at least $50 million for an eight-round fight.

That massive dollar figure is a bit of a tell, underlining the fact McGregor wouldn't stand to gain much from stepping in the ring to face somebody with two professional fights against opponents with little to no formal boxing experience.

Paul may nonetheless wind up talking himself into a difficult situation.

Nate Diaz already referenced the social media video, which drew a quick reply from Paul (warning: Tweet contains profanity):

There's a significant difference between going up against a YouTuber (AnEsonGib) or former NBA star (Nate Robinson) and a fighter who has trained for years in combat sports. Somebody far less established than Diaz or McGregor could potentially inflict significant damage upon Paul.

The 23-year-old appears determined to parlay his second-round knockout of Nate Robinson into something far bigger. He may not like the outcome if he gets his way.