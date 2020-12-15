NBA Exec: Rockets Will Be Bad Even with James Harden; 'Whole Situation Is Toxic'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As James Harden prepares to make his preseason debut for the Rockets on Tuesday despite a very public trade request, executives from opposing teams are offering their opinion on the season to come in Houston.

"Even if Harden is there, I think Houston is going to be bad. The whole situation is toxic," one Western Conference executive told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

On the other hand, an Eastern Conference executive thinks Houston's going to continue contending in the playoff hunt.

"Houston is going to surprise people when they continue to win a lot despite everyone hating each other," the East exec said.

