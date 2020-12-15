    NBA Exec: Rockets Will Be Bad Even with James Harden; 'Whole Situation Is Toxic'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Harden has not reported to training camp with the Rockets and coach Stephen Silas says he did not know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    As James Harden prepares to make his preseason debut for the Rockets on Tuesday despite a very public trade request, executives from opposing teams are offering their opinion on the season to come in Houston. 

    "Even if Harden is there, I think Houston is going to be bad. The whole situation is toxic," one Western Conference executive told Tim Bontemps of ESPN. 

    On the other hand, an Eastern Conference executive thinks Houston's going to continue contending in the playoff hunt. 

    "Houston is going to surprise people when they continue to win a lot despite everyone hating each other," the East exec said.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

