Agent: Bears DE Mario Edwards Jr. Denies Alleged Domestic Violence

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. is denying any wrongdoing amid allegations of domestic violence.

According to TMZ Sports, North Carolina prosecutors filed assault charges against Edwards in relation to an alleged Oct. 17 assault in a hotel room on a woman who said she was in a relationship with the defensive lineman.

The woman told police that Edwards smacked her in the eye, dragged her to the door of the room and struck her arm in the hallway after she refused his sexual advances. The woman reportedly added she was pregnant at the time.

Edwards' agent, Peter Schaffer, said: "Mario Edwards doesn't condone domestic violence. At no time did Mario Edwards do anything that raised to the level of domestic violence, or any violence."

According to Schaffer, Edwards said there was a verbal dispute between him and the woman but added: "When she started to scream and yell, Mario did what he's been told. Walk away and de-escalate the situation."

The woman said she suffered injuries that were treated at the hospital. She also told police that Edwards has a history of violence toward her.

Edwards, 26, was a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Florida State by the then-Oakland Raiders.

After spending three seasons with the Raiders, Edwards became something of a journeyman, spending 2018 with the New York Giants, 2019 with the New Orleans Saints and this season with Chicago.

Edwards is in the midst of a career year with four sacks through 12 games. Overall, Edwards has recorded 107 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 71 career regular-season games, including 24 starts.

Per TMZ, a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said Edwards received a criminal summons on suspicion of misdemeanor assault on a female, meaning the case is likely to be heard by a judge.