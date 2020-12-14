UFC's Nate Diaz Calls out 'Dumbs--t' Jake Paul After Conor McGregor Video

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC star Nate Diaz attempted to drop some hard truth on Jake Paul, but his efforts fell on deaf ears.

Diaz called Paul a "dumbs--t" after the YouTuber called out Conor McGregor in a profane rant on social media. Paul remained undeterred (warning: tweet contains profanity):

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning—50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered," Paul said (h/t TMZ Sports). "But, you're scared to fight me, Conor. You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Paul also used multiple profanities in reference to UFC president Dana White while making derogatory remarks about McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin.

In his response to Diaz, the 23-year-old was referencing his second-round knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson on Nov. 28. It goes without saying how much more difficult a matchup with an MMA fighter would be.

McGregor isn't a professional boxer, but just ask Jose Aldo about his punching power. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has 22 victories, 19 of which have come by knockout or TKO.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Paul is clearly doing what he can to rile up the biggest name in MMA, but it's unclear how effective the strategy will prove. While he'd stand to collect a hefty payday, McGregor would gain little else by agreeing to this fight. The downside is possibly suffering a shocking loss he'd never be able to live down.

As Diaz alluded to, though, Paul is nonetheless writing checks his body might not be able to cash if he finds himself in the ring against a more experienced combat sports athlete than Robinson.