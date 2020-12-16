5 Changes Pittsburgh Steelers Must Make Before the Playoffs

0 of 5

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. However, following an 11-0 start, they cannot be happy with two consecutive losses.

The Week 13 loss to the Washington Football Team? That one is easy to write off as a fluke. Sunday's lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills, though, is a more worrisome sign of what could come against quality postseason opponents.

The good news is Pittsburgh still has a shot at the AFC's No. 1 seed and three games to get it right before the playoffs begin. The Steelers should use those three weeks to make a few tweaks to their game plan—and hopefully pick up three more victories.

Here, we'll examine the most notable changes they need to implement before the playoffs.