    LaMelo Ball Scores 12 Points as Hornets Fall to Raptors in Preseason Tilt

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball didn't score in his first career preseason game. He got on the board in his second, however.

    The No. 3 overall pick scored 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting in Charlotte's 112-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He added three rebounds, two assists, one steal and three turnovers in 20 minutes.

    Ball got his first points on a stepback three from the corner after a nifty pump fake:

    Not surprisingly, he also flashed with some highlight-reel lobs to his teammates, showing off his excellent passing ability:

    Despite his 0-of-5 showing from the field in his first preseason action, the consensus after that game was that Ball's flashy passing and court vision made him a good watch.

    Little changed in that regard Monday evening:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Ball didn't have the most efficient night shooting, he turned the ball over too many times and was a sobering -17. He's a rookie in his first preseason. He's going to be a work in progress.

    But the highlight moments make it obvious why folks are excited in Charlotte. Ball flashes serious potential. The hope will be that consistency eventually follows.

