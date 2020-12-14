LaMelo Ball Scores 12 Points as Hornets Fall to Raptors in Preseason Tilt

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball didn't score in his first career preseason game. He got on the board in his second, however.

The No. 3 overall pick scored 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting in Charlotte's 112-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He added three rebounds, two assists, one steal and three turnovers in 20 minutes.

Ball got his first points on a stepback three from the corner after a nifty pump fake:

Not surprisingly, he also flashed with some highlight-reel lobs to his teammates, showing off his excellent passing ability:

Despite his 0-of-5 showing from the field in his first preseason action, the consensus after that game was that Ball's flashy passing and court vision made him a good watch.

Little changed in that regard Monday evening:

Ball didn't have the most efficient night shooting, he turned the ball over too many times and was a sobering -17. He's a rookie in his first preseason. He's going to be a work in progress.

But the highlight moments make it obvious why folks are excited in Charlotte. Ball flashes serious potential. The hope will be that consistency eventually follows.