    Florida CBB's Keyontae Johnson in Medically Induced Coma After Collapsing

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020
    Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Florida Gators men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson is in a medically induced coma after collapsing during Saturday's game at Florida State, according to Josh Peter and Tom Schad of USA Today.

    "They're just not sure," Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Today. "He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated."

    Florida later announced Johnson was transferred from Tallahassee to Gainesville, where he remains in "critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests."

    Johnson, a junior forward and the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, was taken off the court on a stretcher during the first half. The two teams continued the game, with Florida State winning 83-71.

    It is unclear if Johnson had COVID-19 in the past or present or if his collapse was caused by complications potentially related to the coronavirus. The Gators had halted team activities in November after a number of positive tests.  

    "I know that there was some of the times when some of the team was quarantined, yes," DeJarnett said. "I don't know if he was one of them or not."  

    Johnson has averaged 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in four contests for Florida this season. He was a 2019-20 All-SEC first-team selection and is on this season's Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. 

