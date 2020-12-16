Complete Preview of College Football Conference Championship Week

0 of 10

Ten trophies and four College Football Playoff berths are on the line during an exciting weekend of conference championships.

Unlike most seasons, conference title games aren't the only matchups on the slate. But other than Texas A&M's trip to Tennessee, none of those contests will have a direct impact on a conference race (obviously!) or the College Football Playoff rankings.

Most attention, then, is squarely on these 10 games. While the AAC, Big 12, Pac-12 and Sun Belt championships are noteworthy, results in the ACC, Big Ten and SEC are most important because they might determine all four CFP teams.

B/R has previewed each championship with broadcast info, key storylines and more. The list is organized chronologically, and all game lines are from DraftKings.