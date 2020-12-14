    Art Briles Resigns as Head Football Coach at Mount Vernon High School

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    Coach Art Briles watches his team practice at Mount Vernon High School, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Texas. Briles was back at his roots Monday, coaching a high school football team in Texas after a season in Italy and more than three years after the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired by Baylor in the wake of a sexual assault scandal. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles resigned his position at Mount Vernon High School on Monday:

    Briles, 65, spent two seasons at the Texas high school, accumulating a 20-6 record along with a trip to the division semifinals.

    "Jan and I will forever be indebted to the Great folks of Mount Vernon for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms," Briles wrote.

    According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Briles would be a leading candidate to become head coach at Liberty if Hugh Freeze leaves this offseason. There is also support within the Texas Tech community to hire the coach, per Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

    Briles is best known for his time in charge of Baylor from 2008-15, accumulating a 65-37 record with four 10-win seasons over his last five years. The Bears led the nation in points per game in each year from 2013-15, winning two Big 12 titles in this stretch.

    He was fired in May 2016 after an investigation determined he had mishandled sexual assault complaints within the football program, with the student conduct process called "wholly inadequate."

    The coach landed a new position with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League, but he was removed from the role after significant backlash.

    Briles eventually got a job in the Italian Football League in 2018 before returning to the United States to coach high school football in 2019.

