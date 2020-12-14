Champions League Draw 2020-21: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-16 Fixtures

Francois Mori/Associated Press

The Champions League knockout stage is now set after Monday's draw determined matchups for the round of 16.

The first legs of these ties will take place February 16, 17, 23 and 24, while the second legs are scheduled for March 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Arguably the most notable matchup of the pairings is Barcelona versus Paris Saint-Germain, marking the first time Neymar will take on his former club.

PSG reached the Champions League final last year behind an exciting attack that also features Kylian Mbappe, but the path could be tougher this time around with a matchup against Barca. Meanwhile, Barcelona have been far from invincible this season even with Lionel Messi on the roster. The squad finished second in its group behind Juventus and currently sit just eighth in La Liga.

These clubs battled in the knockout stage in 2017 with Barcelona overcoming a 4-0 deficit from the first leg to advance.

Last season's champions Bayern Munich have been near unstoppable over the past year and continued their domination with five wins and a draw during the group stage. The German club will try to keep it going against Lazio in the round of 16.

Another exciting matchup features the reigning Premier League winners Liverpool against RB Leipzig.

Leipzig had a surprise run to the semifinals last season, beating Tottenham and Atletico Madrid during the knockout stage. The Bundesliga club has remained a thorn in the side of English teams, defeating Manchester United on the final matchday of the group stage to advance out of the tough Group H.

Liverpool are only two years removed from winning the UCL title, but they will not have an easy trip to the quarterfinals.

Juventus will face Porto, which represents a chance for Cristiano Ronaldo to star once again in his home country of Portugal.

Manchester City was the only team besides Bayern to have 16 points during the group stage and will try to keep it going against Borussia Monchengladbach. The final Premier League squad, Chelsea, will have another difficult test against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid nearly didn't qualify for the knockout stage after a pair of losses, but the Spanish giants will get a chance to keep going against the high-scoring Atalanta.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to make a deep run after sacking coach Lucien Favre over the weekend, with Sevilla representing the next UCL challenge for the club.