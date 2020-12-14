Early National Signing Day 2020: Dates, Top CFB Prospects and TV Schedule

0 of 4

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

For years, high school football recruits had to wait until February to make their college decisions official. Not anymore.

Now, there's a three-day early signing period, during which the top high school players from around the country can send in their national letters of intent, making their commitments official. And this year, that begins Wednesday.

While an NLI is a formality for some recruits (those who have already committed to a school and have shown no signs of wavering), others have yet to decide. Some of those players will be announcing commitments this week and then also sending in their letters of intent. Others will wait until February, which is when the traditional signing day still takes place.

With the early signing period getting close, here's everything you need to know, including a breakdown of some of the top storylines.