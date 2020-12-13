Report: LiAngelo Ball's Non-Guaranteed Contract Waived by Pistons

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball's time with the Detroit Pistons did not last until the regular season.

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons waived Ball, Anthony Lamb and Louis King following Sunday's preseason game against the New York Knicks. That means the chances of all three Ball brothers playing in the NBA this season are not looking great, although another team could always take a chance on LiAngelo now that he is no longer with the Pistons on a non-guaranteed contract.

Ball did not play in either of Detroit's first two preseason games, which came against the New York Knicks.

Detroit's decision to sign the middle Ball brother was part of a notable offseason for the family, as the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft. Lonzo Ball is on the New Orleans Pelicans, and their father, LaVar, reacted to all three being in the league:

This is a setback to that dream, although LiAngelo worked his way into such a position by playing in various leagues.

He played for the Los Angeles Ballers in the Junior Basketball Association, which is the league LaVar started, and also spent time as a practice player with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League last season.

He did not appear in a G League game before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alas, it appears as if LiAngelo will have to go back to work if he hopes to join his brothers at the NBA level.