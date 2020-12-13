    LeBron James, Anthony Davis Reportedly Won't Play for Lakers vs. Clippers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates with teammate Anthony Davis (3) after an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 105-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Few players need preseason games to get ready less than LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers are treating these contests accordingly.

    The pair sat out the Lakers' preseason opener Friday and will not play in Sunday's game either, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

    Both games were against the L.A. Clippers, meaning fans will have to wait until the regular season to see the Lakers' brightest stars go up against their city rivals.

               

