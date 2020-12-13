Russell Westbrook Likely Won't Play Both Ends of Back-to-Backs, Says Wizards HC

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Don't expect the Washington Wizards to count on Russell Westbrook every single night during the 2020-21 season.

As Fred Katz of The Athletic noted, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks—who also coached Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder—said the 32-year-old point guard likely will not play on both ends of back-to-back games this season.

That is also how the Houston Rockets handled Westbrook during the 2019-20 campaign.

