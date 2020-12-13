    Lovie Smith Reportedly Fired as Illinois Football Head Coach After 5 Seasons

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020
    FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. Even after beating a Wisconsin team that was favored by 30 ½ points last year, Illinois heads into Madison as a 19 ½-point underdog as the two West Division rivals prepare to open the pandemic-delayed Big Ten season Friday night. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The University of Illinois is parting ways with head football coach Lovie Smith after five seasons, Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported Sunday.

    Smith never delivered a winning record during his tenure with the Fighting Illini, and they were only able to muster a 2-5 mark during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 Big Ten season.

    Overall, Smith went 17-39 at Illinois and led the Illini to only one bowl game.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

