Lovie Smith Reportedly Fired as Illinois Football Head Coach After 5 Seasons

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The University of Illinois is parting ways with head football coach Lovie Smith after five seasons, Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported Sunday.

Smith never delivered a winning record during his tenure with the Fighting Illini, and they were only able to muster a 2-5 mark during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 Big Ten season.

Overall, Smith went 17-39 at Illinois and led the Illini to only one bowl game.

