AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 16 Top 25 Rankings Announced

John Raoux/Associated Press

Two losses by Top 10 teams Saturday led to some movement in the latest Associated Press poll.

LSU handed Florida a shocking loss that will likely affect the College Football Playoff picture, while North Carolina earned a road upset over Miami. Alabama didn't have any such trouble in its blowout win over Arkansas to stay No. 1.

Here is the latest Top 25 heading into Week 16 of the college football season.

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Iowa State

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Georgia

11. Florida

12. Oklahoma

Video Play Button Videos you might like

13. USC

14. BYU

15. Northwestern

16. North Carolina

17. Louisiana-Lafayette

18. Iowa

19. Miami (Florida)

20. Tulsa

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Buffalo

24. North Carolina State

25. San Jose State

The biggest story of the weekend was the Florida Gators suffering a home loss against a team that entered with a 3-5 record.

It ended up being a close battle throughout, with LSU's Cade York making his game-winning kick in the final minute, which Florida was unable to match:

A late unsportsmanlike conduct penalty also played a significant factor as it extended the Tigers' final drive and led to the winning points:

Florida was No. 6 in the country going into the game, potentially controlling its own playoff destiny with a SEC title game against Alabama still on the schedule, but the latest loss dropped the team to No. 11 in the AP poll.

Miami fell from No. 9 to No. 19 after its 62-26 loss to North Carolina.

The Tar Heels totaled 778 yards of offense, including 554 rushing yards, on the way to a blowout victory:

North Carolina has several close losses this season but moved up to No. 16 in the rankings.

USC also climbed in the rankings to No. 13 after its come-from-behind win over UCLA. Down 35-23 going into the fourth quarter, Kedon Slovis turned things around late and found Amon-Ra St. Brown for the go-ahead score with 16 seconds remaining.

It was enough for a 43-38 Trojans win, helping the team improve to 5-0 on the season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, USC now has a 49.7 percent chance of reaching the playoff, ahead of both Clemson (45.5 percent) and Texas A&M (33.7 percent).

Most of the top contenders were inactive this week, either by schedule or cancellations because of COVID-19.

No. 1 Alabama did play, facing little resistance from Arkansas on the way to a 52-3 victory. Heisman Trophy contenders Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith each had quiet games, while backups like Brian Robinson Jr. had a chance to shine with three touchdowns.

It sets up an exciting slate of games next week with the ACC Championship Game (Notre Dame vs. Clemson), SEC Championship Game (Alabama vs. Florida) and Big Ten Championship Game (Ohio State vs. Northwestern) especially playing significant roles in the Top 25.