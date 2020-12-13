Cowboys Rumors: HC Mike McCarthy's Job 'Is Safe' Amid 3-9 Season

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Despite a brutal first season for Mike McCarthy as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday the team is not expected to make a change this season:

"My understanding, talking to sources inside the organization, Mike McCarthy is safe," Rapoport said. "But as one source said, something has to change."

Rapoport noted defensive coordinator Mike Nolan could be on the hot seat with the Cowboys currently ranking dead last in points allowed.

The Cowboys enter Sunday with a 3-9 record, losing six of the last seven games to fall into last place in the NFC East.

Dallas entered the year with high expectations but the plans went south when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Injuries on the offensive line have also excused some of the struggles.

Of course, the team does have a veteran backup in Andy Dalton and should be doing better even without Prescott. The 1-3 start to the season also showed the problems go beyond the quarterback position.

The defense has especially been an issue, representing a steep drop from a unit that ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed in each of the last two years. The squad ranked 11th in points allowed last season but haven't found much success in 2020, allowing at least 30 points in seven of 10 games.

One issue is the losses to free agency, including Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones and sack leader Robert Quinn. Starters Maliek Collins and Jeff Heath are also gone from last year's squad.

The replacements haven't been able to live up to the same standard.

It has led to a disappointing season for Dallas, clinching a losing record with four games still to play. Jason Garrett only had one losing season in his nine full years as the Cowboys head coach before the team moved on last offseason.