Bowl Predictions 2020: Projections for College Football Playoff Bracket

With one week left before the College Football Playoff field is finalized, six programs have a legitimate claim to a place in the top four.

The Florida Gators' surprising home loss to the LSU Tigers on Saturday took them out of contention, and it gave a look into what weaknesses the Alabama Crimson Tide can exploit in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama should have the safest path to the playoff of the teams currently in the top four. All it needs is a win to clinch the No. 1 overall seed, and if it loses a close game, it may remain in the playoff spots.

The ACC Championship Game between the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will determine how much chaos will ensue in the final playoff rankings.

If Clemson wins the rematch by a tight margin, the two ACC programs should get in. A loss by Dabo Swinney's team opens the door for a squad currently on the outside to take the No. 4 seed.

College Football Playoff Projections

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

It is hard to envision a scenario in which Alabama does not win the SEC Championship Game.

Nick Saban's team has been the most consistent team in the nation and it looked much better than Florida in its final preparation for Saturday's game in Atlanta.

Alabama's offense produced at least 40 points in each of its last nine games and eclipsed the 50-point threshold in three of the last four contests.

Although those performances have come against weaker teams in the SEC, it is still remarkable to see Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and Co. put up enormous totals on a weekly basis.

If The Crimson Tide treats Florida's defense the way it has 10 other foes, they could win the conference title, no matter what Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts produce.

If Clemson wins the rematch with Notre Dame, the Irish still have a path to the playoff by way of the No. 4 seed. In that case, the Irish's only loss would be to the ACC champion and a playoff qualifier.

Notre Dame's competition for the No. 4 seed would be the Texas A&M Aggies and Cincinnati Bearcats. Texas A&M did not look great in its biggest test of the season against Alabama and Cincinnati has to shake the Group of Five stigma in the playoff rankings.

A week ago, undefeated Cincinnati fell a position without playing and was bypassed by the two-loss Iowa State Cyclones.

Brian Kelly's team could make a strong case that its one-loss resume, especially if that defeat is by a close margin, is much better than those of the No. 5 and No. 6 teams.

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Clemson needs to win to get into the playoff.

With one-loss Texas A&M and undefeated Cincinnati lurking below the top four, it would be hard to justify placing two-loss Clemson into the final four.

In the two games since the loss to Notre Dame, Clemson's offense put up 97 points against the Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Tech Hokies.

Dabo Swinney's team also increased its defensive level by holding both ACC foes under 20 points. Prior to the win over Pitt, the last time Clemson held an opponent beneath that mark was the October 17 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Clemson may not win by a double-digit margin on Saturday, but as long as it ekes out a victory over Notre Dame, it will be in the playoff.

Ohio State may have the easiest path to the playoff since it faces the weakest conference championship opponent of the top four teams.

The Northwestern Wildcats may be a Top 25 team, but their offense pales in comparison to what Justin Fields and Co. are capable of.

In its six wins, Northwestern eclipsed the 30-point mark on one occasion in its opener against the Maryland Terrapins. Ohio State is averaging 46.6 points per game.

As long as Ohio State avoids an upset, it will be placed into the national semifinals, likely as the No. 3 seed since it would move past the ACC Championship Game loser.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.