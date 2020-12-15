CFB Recruiting: Biggest Storylines Heading into Early National Signing Day

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

Remember all of the fun and excitement of February's national signing day, a free-for-all that jam-packed all of the drama into an afternoon in which anything went?

The early signing period has stolen a lot of the thunder, but there will be some major decisions beginning this Wednesday. And though it won't be quite like old times, several programs will be on pins and needles.

While the nation's top two targets in the 2021 class—Korey Foreman and J.T. Tuimoloau—aren't expected to go public with their college commitments until January, several big names are, including 5-star prospects like Xavian Sorey, Maason Smith and Terrence Lewis.

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin has continued to surge, while other SEC schools free-fall due to coaching concerns. USC's Clay Helton is putting the finishing touches on a terrific rebound class, and Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma Sooners may make the biggest splash of all unless Georgia's Kirby Smart steals his thunder.

At the top, it's the usual suspects, with Nick Saban's Crimson Tide leading the way, Ohio State surging and Clemson quietly but firmly in the top five.

Here are some of the storylines to watch when the early signing session kicks off Wednesday.