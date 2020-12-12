LaMelo Ball Held Scoreless, Shows Off Passing Skills in Hornets Preseason Debut

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball went scoreless in his preseason debut Saturday, but his highlight-reel passes stole the show.

Ball, who had 10 rebounds and four assists in a 111-100 home loss to the Toronto Raptors, showcased his talents in 16 minutes off the bench.

Of note, the former Illawarra Hawks guard tossed this full-court pass to big man Bismack Biyombo for an easy bucket:

The Ball-Biyombo connection was featured in the third quarter as well when Ball drove the lane, drew in the defense and fired a behind-the-back pass to the center for another two:

Ball excelled in transition, effortlessly dishing a behind-the-back pass to Miles Bridges for two:

He also fed a laser pass to center Cody Zeller:

Rob Perez of FanDuel summed up Ball's passing particularly well:

Ball and the Hornets will return to the court Monday at 7 p.m. against Toronto.