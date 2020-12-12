LaMelo Ball Held Scoreless, Shows Off Passing Skills in Hornets Preseason Debut

LaMelo Ball Held Scoreless, Shows Off Passing Skills in Hornets Preseason DebutDecember 13, 2020
Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball went scoreless in his preseason debut Saturday, but his highlight-reel passes stole the show.
Ball, who had 10 rebounds and four assists in a 111-100 home loss to the Toronto Raptors, showcased his talents in 16 minutes off the bench.
Of note, the former Illawarra Hawks guard tossed this full-court pass to big man Bismack Biyombo for an easy bucket:
The Ball-Biyombo connection was featured in the third quarter as well when Ball drove the lane, drew in the defense and fired a behind-the-back pass to the center for another two:
Ball excelled in transition, effortlessly dishing a behind-the-back pass to Miles Bridges for two:
He also fed a laser pass to center Cody Zeller:
Rob Perez of FanDuel summed up Ball's passing particularly well:
Ball and the Hornets will return to the court Monday at 7 p.m. against Toronto.
