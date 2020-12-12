    Kyle Trask, No. 6 Florida Upset by Unranked LSU on Cade York's Game-Winning FG

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2020

    LSU defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, right, celebrates his sack of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    LSU kicker Cade York nailed a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining as the Tigers stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

    The Gators drove 42 yards in three plays and 21 seconds in response, setting up Evan McPherson for a 51-yard field-goal try. However, McPherson's effort barely curved wide left, and LSU earned the road win.

    LSU led 27-17 in the third quarter, but the Gators responded with touchdowns off a one-yard run from quarterback Kyle Trask and a nine-yard catch via wideout Kadarius Toney to enter the fourth ahead 31-27.

    The Tigers fired back with a nine-play, 84-yard drive capped by a four-yard pass from quarterback Max Johnson to running back Tre Bradford for a 34-31 edge.

    Florida eventually tied the game at 34 off a McPherson 31-yard field goal with 2:51 remaining before York booted the game-winner.

    The Tigers, who started the year 3-5 after winning the national championship the year before, took down an 8-1 Gators team whose only loss was to No. 5 Texas A&M. Florida had won six straight games by an average of 20.83 points until Saturday.

                       

    Notable Performances

    LSU QB Max Johnson: 21-of-36, 239 passing yards, 3 touchdowns; 52 rushing yards

    LSU WR Kayshon Boutte: 5 catches, 108 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

    LSU WR Jaray Jenkins: 4 catches, 65 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

    Florida QB Kyle Trask: 29-of-47, 474 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

    Florida WR Kadarius Toney: 9 catches, 182 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

    Florida WR Jacob Copeland: 5 catches, 123 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

         

    What's Next?

    Florida will play the undefeated and top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in the SEC Championship Game. The matchup will occur in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    LSU will host Ole Miss on Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m. to close its regular season.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

