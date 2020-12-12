Kyle Trask, No. 6 Florida Upset by Unranked LSU on Cade York's Game-Winning FG

Kyle Trask, No. 6 Florida Upset by Unranked LSU on Cade York's Game-Winning FGDecember 13, 2020
LSU kicker Cade York nailed a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining as the Tigers stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
The Gators drove 42 yards in three plays and 21 seconds in response, setting up Evan McPherson for a 51-yard field-goal try. However, McPherson's effort barely curved wide left, and LSU earned the road win.
LSU led 27-17 in the third quarter, but the Gators responded with touchdowns off a one-yard run from quarterback Kyle Trask and a nine-yard catch via wideout Kadarius Toney to enter the fourth ahead 31-27.
The Tigers fired back with a nine-play, 84-yard drive capped by a four-yard pass from quarterback Max Johnson to running back Tre Bradford for a 34-31 edge.
Florida eventually tied the game at 34 off a McPherson 31-yard field goal with 2:51 remaining before York booted the game-winner.
The Tigers, who started the year 3-5 after winning the national championship the year before, took down an 8-1 Gators team whose only loss was to No. 5 Texas A&M. Florida had won six straight games by an average of 20.83 points until Saturday.
Notable Performances
LSU QB Max Johnson: 21-of-36, 239 passing yards, 3 touchdowns; 52 rushing yards
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte: 5 catches, 108 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
LSU WR Jaray Jenkins: 4 catches, 65 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Florida QB Kyle Trask: 29-of-47, 474 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
Florida WR Kadarius Toney: 9 catches, 182 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Florida WR Jacob Copeland: 5 catches, 123 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
What's Next?
Florida will play the undefeated and top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in the SEC Championship Game. The matchup will occur in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
LSU will host Ole Miss on Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m. to close its regular season.
