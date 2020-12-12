College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 15

0 of 4

So much for those assumptions that the final week of the 2020 college football regular season would be a boring one.

Only two of the CFP Top 8 teams were in action, and they were both heavy favorites. No. 1 Alabama handled its business in a 52-3 thrashing of Arkansas, but No. 6 Florida suffered a shocking 37-34 loss at home against LSU. The Gators amassed over 600 yards of total offense, but a preposterous interception, a pick-six and a drive-saving penalty on a Florida defender for throwing an LSU shoe paced the defending national champions to the upset.

The Gators will still play in the SEC Championship Game and perhaps would sneak into the College Football Playoff if they were to knock off Alabama in that matchup. This result adds a whole new layer to that discussion, though.

Elsewhere, CFP No. 10 Miami got destroyed by North Carolina, No. 21 Colorado suffered its first loss of the year, and both No. 13 Coastal Carolina and No. 15 USC narrowly avoided their first losses in high-scoring affairs.

Oh, and because it's December, there was all sorts of weather. Several games were played in the snow. The second half of LSU-Florida was played in such thick fog the announcers couldn't even tell what was happening.

All in all, it turned into quite the entertaining Saturday.

What did it do to the rankings, though?

Panelists for this top 25 are B/R experts David Kenyon, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard. Each panel member submitted a ballot, with a first-place vote counting for 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R Post-Week 15 Top 25

1. Alabama (Last Week: 1)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Clemson (4)

5. Cincinnati (5)

6. Texas A&M (7)

7. Coastal Carolina (8)

8. Indiana (9)

9. Florida (6)

10 (tie). Iowa State (11)

10 (tie). Oklahoma (12)

12. Georgia (15)

13. Northwestern (13)

14. USC (17)

15. Louisiana (14)

16. BYU (16)

17. North Carolina (22)

18. Miami (9)

19. Tulsa (18)

20. San Jose State (25)

21 (tie). Buffalo (21)

21 (tie). Iowa (23)

23. Liberty (20)

24 (tie). Oklahoma State (NR)

24 (tie). Marshall (25)

Others receiving votes: NC State, Auburn, Texas