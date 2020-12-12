Tennessee Titans Ownership Control Will Remain in Adams Family After Sale

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Adams family will retain full control of the Tennessee Titans after Susie Adams Smith, who owned one-third of the franchise, agreed to sell her share to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc., per Teresa Walker of the Associated Press.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk will hold 50 percent of the team. Susan Lewis, Kenneth Adams IV and Barclay Adams will hold the other half. Lewis and the two Adams brothers are the widow and sons of the late Kenneth Adams III, who is the son of team founder and ex-owner Bud Adams.

Bud Adams founded the Houston AFL franchise (the Oilers), which began play in 1960. The team joined the NFL in 1970 when the league merged with the AFL. The franchise moved to Tennessee in 1997 and changed its name to the Titans beginning with the 1999 campaign.

Bud Adams died in 2013. Adams Smith was initially made the controlling owner before Adams Strunk assumed that title in 2015.

Walker explained how Adams' estate was divided among his family members:

"When Bud Adams died in 2013, his estate was placed into a trust and divided between his two daughters, Amy and Susie, with each receiving a one-third share of the franchise and a third of KSA Industries. The other third was divided in three 11% shares to the widow and sons of Bud Adams’ late son, Kenneth Adams III."

Adams Smith revealed in August 2017 that she planned to sell her share, per Terry McCormick of the Associated Press.

The Titans have gone 9-7 in each of the previous four seasons, capped by a run to the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

This year's team sits atop the AFC South at 8-4 and controls its own destiny as it chases its third playoff berth in four years.