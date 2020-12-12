    Tennessee Titans Ownership Control Will Remain in Adams Family After Sale

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 12, 2020
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    The Adams family will retain full control of the Tennessee Titans after Susie Adams Smith, who owned one-third of the franchise, agreed to sell her share to the family-controlled KSA Industries Inc., per Teresa Walker of the Associated Press.

    Financial details were not disclosed.

    Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk will hold 50 percent of the team. Susan Lewis, Kenneth Adams IV and Barclay Adams will hold the other half. Lewis and the two Adams brothers are the widow and sons of the late Kenneth Adams III, who is the son of team founder and ex-owner Bud Adams.

    Bud Adams founded the Houston AFL franchise (the Oilers), which began play in 1960. The team joined the NFL in 1970 when the league merged with the AFL. The franchise moved to Tennessee in 1997 and changed its name to the Titans beginning with the 1999 campaign.

    Bud Adams died in 2013. Adams Smith was initially made the controlling owner before Adams Strunk assumed that title in 2015.

    Walker explained how Adams' estate was divided among his family members:

    "When Bud Adams died in 2013, his estate was placed into a trust and divided between his two daughters, Amy and Susie, with each receiving a one-third share of the franchise and a third of KSA Industries. The other third was divided in three 11% shares to the widow and sons of Bud Adams’ late son, Kenneth Adams III."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Adams Smith revealed in August 2017 that she planned to sell her share, per Terry McCormick of the Associated Press.

    The Titans have gone 9-7 in each of the previous four seasons, capped by a run to the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

    This year's team sits atop the AFC South at 8-4 and controls its own destiny as it chases its third playoff berth in four years.

    Related

      Titans' A.J. Brown, Corey Davis among NFL's best in multiple PFF stats

      Titans' A.J. Brown, Corey Davis among NFL's best in multiple PFF stats
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans' A.J. Brown, Corey Davis among NFL's best in multiple PFF stats

      Mike Moraitis
      via Titans Wire

      Titans Add Kenny Vaccaro to Injury Report, Activate Kareem Orr

      Titans Add Kenny Vaccaro to Injury Report, Activate Kareem Orr
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans Add Kenny Vaccaro to Injury Report, Activate Kareem Orr

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Report: Daniel Jones to Start Sunday

      Giants QB will return as starting QB vs. Cardinals after missing one game with hamstring injury

      Report: Daniel Jones to Start Sunday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Daniel Jones to Start Sunday

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Finally Has the Team for a SB Run

      The Packers QB has always had enough talent, but now he holds plenty of weapons too ➡️

      Rodgers Finally Has the Team for a SB Run
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Finally Has the Team for a SB Run

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report