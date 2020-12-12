Nets' Steve Nash Says Kyrie Irving Has 'Been Unbelievable' in Training Camp

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving may have caused a stir with the media this week, but the Brooklyn Nets star seems to be doing fine behind the scenes.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters Irving has "been unbelievable."

"While he may not be in your guys' good books right now, he's in my good books. I'm enjoying coaching him," Nash said. "He's been unbelievable. If he seeks my thoughts or wants to discuss it, I'm happy to discuss it with him, but I have not had that conversation with him yet."

Nash also noted he hasn't talked with Irving about his Instagram post from Friday that was critical of the media.

The NBA on Thursday announced that Irving and the Nets had each been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with the league's media rules.

Irving hasn't spoken to the media since Brooklyn reported to camp Dec. 1. The six-time All-Star wrote on his Instagram stories: "I do not talk to pawns. My attention is worth more."

Instead of talking directly to the press, Irving issued a statement on Dec. 4 "to ensure that my message is properly conveyed."

"I am committed to show up to work every day, ready to have fun, compete, perform and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization," the statement read.

Irving is entering his second season with the Nets. He signed a four-year deal with the team in July 2019, arriving in the same offseason as Kevin Durant. The duo is expected to lead the franchise this season after Durant missed the entire 2019-20 campaign while rehabbing a ruptured Achilles he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Nash is in his first season as Nets head coach after previously working as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors.

Shoulder injuries limited Irving to 20 games last season. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points per game on 47.8 percent shooting through Feb. 1, his final game of the campaign.