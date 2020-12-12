    Video: Watch Kirk Herbstreit Make Picks from Helicopter on College GameDay

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    ESPN 's Kirk Herbstreit waits for an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., between Alabama and Mississippi. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    In the long tradition ESPN's College Gameday, never has one of its analysts made game picks from a helicopter before Saturday.

    Kirk Herbstreit, who is calling the Miami-North Carolina game on ABC, got a camera crew to film him in a chopper to ensure he would be able to make predictions for Saturday's contests:

    College Gameday was broadcasting from Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, leading up to the Navy-Army game. 

    According to Trippy.com, the flight time between West Point and Opa Locka, Florida, where Hard Rock Stadium is located, is two hours, 48 minutes. 

    Since the ACC showdown between Miami and North Carolina kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, Herbstreit needed air travel to ensure he could make it to the booth in time for that game. But the longtime ESPN analyst is so dedicated to his craft that not even flying could stop him from offering game predictions. 

    Related

      Texas A&M Lands 5-Star DE

      Texas native Shemar Turner, will play college football for Aggies

      Texas A&M Lands 5-Star DE
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Texas A&M Lands 5-Star DE

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Worst Late-Season Collapses in CFB Since 2000 📉

      Ranking the most dramatic CFB letdowns of this century

      Worst Late-Season Collapses in CFB Since 2000 📉
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Worst Late-Season Collapses in CFB Since 2000 📉

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut

      Report: Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Adam Kramer's Betting Locks 🔒

      @KegsnEggs drops his top CFB bets for Week 15 👉

      Adam Kramer's Betting Locks 🔒
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Adam Kramer's Betting Locks 🔒

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report