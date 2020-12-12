Video: Watch Kirk Herbstreit Make Picks from Helicopter on College GameDay

Butch Dill/Associated Press

In the long tradition ESPN's College Gameday, never has one of its analysts made game picks from a helicopter before Saturday.

Kirk Herbstreit, who is calling the Miami-North Carolina game on ABC, got a camera crew to film him in a chopper to ensure he would be able to make predictions for Saturday's contests:

College Gameday was broadcasting from Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, leading up to the Navy-Army game.

According to Trippy.com, the flight time between West Point and Opa Locka, Florida, where Hard Rock Stadium is located, is two hours, 48 minutes.

Since the ACC showdown between Miami and North Carolina kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET, Herbstreit needed air travel to ensure he could make it to the booth in time for that game. But the longtime ESPN analyst is so dedicated to his craft that not even flying could stop him from offering game predictions.