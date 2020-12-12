Kyle Lowry Granted 'Personal Leave' for Raptors' 2 Preseason Games vs. Hornets

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors will open their preseason schedule without All-Star guard Kyle Lowry.

Per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca, the Raptors announced that Lowry has been granted "personal leave" for games against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

