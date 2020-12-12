    Kyle Lowry Granted 'Personal Leave' for Raptors' 2 Preseason Games vs. Hornets

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    The Toronto Raptors will open their preseason schedule without All-Star guard Kyle Lowry

    Per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca, the Raptors announced that Lowry has been granted "personal leave" for games against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday. 

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

