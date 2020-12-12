    Report: Panthers Likely to Fine Players $10K for COVID-19 Protocol Violations

    Adam Wells
December 12, 2020
    The Carolina Panthers logo is shown at mid-field before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
    Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers will reportedly fine players who violated COVID-19 protocols during the team's Week 13 bye. 

    Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the fines are expected to be at least $10,000 and will be levied upon some of the players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Those in violation were reportedly found to have gathered outside of team facilities. 

    DJ MooreCurtis Samuel, Derrick BrownZach Kerr, Shaq Thompson, Greg Little and Michael Palardy were the seven players on the 53-man roster placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. Ishmael Hyman was placed on the practice squad reserve list. 

    NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Wednesday that the transmission was connected "to some gathering of players outside the team facility."

    "We've worked with the club on that. Worked with the involved individuals, and I think we'll continue to see improvement there [with] repeated messaging," Sills added.

    Fowler noted that the Panthers could also be subject to discipline from the NFL. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders were fined $500,000 and forfeited a late-round 2021 draft pick for violating protocols. 

    ESPN's Mike Reiss reported last month that the New England Patriots were fined $350,000 for protocol violations. The Tennessee Titans also received a $350,000 fine in October. 

    The Panthers did announce on Friday that Thompson, Samuel and Brown have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, making them eligible to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos. 

