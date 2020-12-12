Paul George Trade Rumors: Clippers Did 'Due Diligence' on Offers Before New Deal

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly did their "due diligence" by seeking out trade offers for Paul George before signing him to a four-year, $176.3 million contract extension Thursday.

Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer reported Friday the Clippers came away feeling George could have received the "same contract elsewhere" and decided to keep him for the long haul.

Although the lucrative deal raised some eyebrows around the NBA, multiple sources within the L.A. front office told The Ringer the timing was to ensure the team made it clear to Kawhi Leonard, who's eligible for his own extension next offseason, it was dedicated to chasing a title with the star duo.

George made it clear before agreeing to the new deal he wanted to stay with the franchise.

"I want to retire a Clipper," he told reporters last week. "This is where my heart is and I'm happy."

After signing, the 30-year-old California native said he was motivated to reward L.A. for its faith in him.

"I owe them a trophy," George said. "That's what I owe this organization."

The six-time All-Star is one of the NBA's premier two-way players, and he enjoyed a strong regular season during his first year with the Clippers. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.4 steals across 48 games after missing the start of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

He drew criticism for his lackluster offensive play in the playoffs, however, as he shot just 39.8 percent from the field as L.A., the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, blew a 3-1 series lead in the second round to get eliminated by the Denver Nuggets.

The shocking exit led to an offseason shakeup that included the departures of head coach Doc Rivers, Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and multiple role players.

Los Angeles promoted Tyronn Lue, who guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title, to replace Rivers. It also brought in several players, including Serge Ibaka, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum, to help revitalize the roster around Leonard and George.

The Clippers should once again be among the league's top title contenders when the postseason arrives, but how they fare in the playoffs will be the only thing that matters in the end.

L.A. opens the regular season Dec. 22 against the rival and reigning champion Lakers.