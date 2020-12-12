    MMA Coach Rafael de Freitas Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault in Albuquerque

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    A general overall view of the empty Octagon is seen before a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Former MMA fighter and current coach Rafael "Barata" de Freitas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of third-degree criminal sexual penetration after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who hired him for a massage.

    ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Friday that De Freitas was arrested last week related to the alleged assault and remains held without bond in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    Jason Bowles, De Freitas' attorney, told ESPN they will fight the charge and argued video from the woman's home shows a "consensual encounter" after drinking:

    "Let us be clear: These charges are false. The video proves Mr. De Freitas' innocence of a crime. We will present evidence that she invited Mr. De Freitas over that morning in texts, poured alcohol and had liquid THC, and her actions and responses during the video reflect a completely consensual encounter.

    "Mr. De Freitas willingly admits and is remorseful about making a terrible error in his marriage and towards his wife. But he is absolutely innocent of any criminal sexual assault, and his and his family's name and reputation have been falsely maligned. We are asking everyone to reserve judgment until all of the evidence is presented in Court."

    Per Raimondi:

    "The two ate breakfast together, and police said the video shows de Freitas 'possibly' dropping something into the woman's drink after preparing her a second glass of orange juice while she was in the bathroom. ...

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "... Police obtained the video, which investigators say shows what appears to be de Freitas removing the woman's shorts and forcing oral sex on her while she was asleep on the couch. The criminal complaint states that when de Freitas maneuvered the woman's legs following the massage, they seemed like 'dead weight.'"

    According to police, she remained motionless for 50 minutes after his departure.

    De Freitas, 37, posted a 6-1-1 MMA record across a professional career that spanned from 2007 through 2014. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has since coached several fighters, including UFC's Holly Holm.

    Related

      Tony Ferguson x B/R Exclusive

      Ferguson is a fighter with no chill and it showed when we spoke to him ahead of UFC 256 ➡️

      Tony Ferguson x B/R Exclusive
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Tony Ferguson x B/R Exclusive

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      How Charles Oliveira Can Beat Tony Ferguson

      We broke down four ways Oliveira can come out on top at UFC 256

      How Charles Oliveira Can Beat Tony Ferguson
      MMA logo
      MMA

      How Charles Oliveira Can Beat Tony Ferguson

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Jake Paul Has 'Zero Chance' of Fighting Conor McGregor, Dana White Says

      Jake Paul Has 'Zero Chance' of Fighting Conor McGregor, Dana White Says
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jake Paul Has 'Zero Chance' of Fighting Conor McGregor, Dana White Says

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 256 viewers guide: Deiveson Figueiredo is back (already!), looking like a champ fans will care about

      UFC 256 viewers guide: Deiveson Figueiredo is back (already!), looking like a champ fans will care about
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC 256 viewers guide: Deiveson Figueiredo is back (already!), looking like a champ fans will care about

      Brett Okamoto
      via ESPN.com