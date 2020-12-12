MMA Coach Rafael de Freitas Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault in Albuquerque

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Former MMA fighter and current coach Rafael "Barata" de Freitas pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge of third-degree criminal sexual penetration after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who hired him for a massage.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Friday that De Freitas was arrested last week related to the alleged assault and remains held without bond in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jason Bowles, De Freitas' attorney, told ESPN they will fight the charge and argued video from the woman's home shows a "consensual encounter" after drinking:

"Let us be clear: These charges are false. The video proves Mr. De Freitas' innocence of a crime. We will present evidence that she invited Mr. De Freitas over that morning in texts, poured alcohol and had liquid THC, and her actions and responses during the video reflect a completely consensual encounter.

"Mr. De Freitas willingly admits and is remorseful about making a terrible error in his marriage and towards his wife. But he is absolutely innocent of any criminal sexual assault, and his and his family's name and reputation have been falsely maligned. We are asking everyone to reserve judgment until all of the evidence is presented in Court."

Per Raimondi:

"The two ate breakfast together, and police said the video shows de Freitas 'possibly' dropping something into the woman's drink after preparing her a second glass of orange juice while she was in the bathroom. ...

"... Police obtained the video, which investigators say shows what appears to be de Freitas removing the woman's shorts and forcing oral sex on her while she was asleep on the couch. The criminal complaint states that when de Freitas maneuvered the woman's legs following the massage, they seemed like 'dead weight.'"

According to police, she remained motionless for 50 minutes after his departure.

De Freitas, 37, posted a 6-1-1 MMA record across a professional career that spanned from 2007 through 2014. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has since coached several fighters, including UFC's Holly Holm.