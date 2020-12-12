Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kyle Kuzma, Trevor Ariza Interest

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers are back in action. Sure, it may have just been the preseason opener, but they were back on the court at Staples Center on Friday night when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 87-81.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis may not have played, but some of the Lakers' other key players did. And now, they'll continue to prepare for the 2020-21 season (set to begin Dec. 22) with training camp and three more preseason contests.

However, Los Angeles also has to keep thinking about ways to make its roster the best it possibly can be—not just this season, but in years beyond. James and Davis may now be signed to long-term contracts, but the Lakers will have other key decisions to make down the stretch.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers now that the preseason is underway.

Executive Surprised Kuzma is Still in Los Angeles

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On Friday night, forward Kyle Kuzma played 38 minutes in the Lakers' preseason opener, tallying 18 points, five assists and two rebounds in the victory. Despite some speculation earlier in the year that Los Angeles may have been considering trading the 25-year-old, he's still on its roster heading into the 2020-21 season.

And to some, that may not have been expected.

"I'm surprised Kuzma is still on the roster. I thought they'd be moving him … because of chemistry stuff," an NBA front office executive recently told The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Yet the new season is less than two weeks away and Kuzma is with the Lakers preparing to help them defend their championship. Although he still has an uncertain future, as he's set to become a restricted free agent next summer.

Will Los Angeles sign Kuzma to an extension before then? Could it still trade him before the season is over? Those are decisions the Lakers will have to make at some point.

Last season, Kuzma's numbers went down, as he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 61 games. After mostly starting in his first two NBA seasons, he moved into a full-time bench role last year.

The Lakers have greatly reconstructed their roster this offseason (outside of their core that includes James, Davis and Kuzma), so perhaps Kuzma could put up better numbers if he meshes with this group of players. However, it will be interesting to see what Los Angeles decides to do with him for the long term.

Potential Ariza Reunion for Lakers?

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Trevor Ariza is entering his 17th NBA season, but he's doing so in a new city. When the 35-year-old forward debuts for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020-21, it will mark the 10th team he's played for during his career.

Although Ariza has yet to play a game for the Thunder, there are already rumors about where he could be headed next. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers are "monitoring" Ariza in case he becomes available for a potential trade.

If Ariza was dealt to Los Angeles, it wouldn't be the first time he'd don the purple and gold. He played 106 games for the Lakers over two seasons from 2007-09. In his only full year in Los Angeles (2008-09), he averaged 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 82 games, mostly serving in a bench role.

Although Ariza is getting closer to the end of his NBA career, he's proved he can still be a solid contributor. Last season, he averaged 8.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 53 games (32 for the Sacramento Kings and 21 for the Portland Trail Blazers).

Perhaps Ariza will be a great fit in Oklahoma City and it won't have interest in potentially trading the veteran forward. However, it is interesting that the Lakers are reportedly showing interest in a potential reunion with him, so maybe it will be a deal that develops down the line.