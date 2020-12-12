Winners and Losers from Week 15 of College Football

0 of 12

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

This was a college football weekend where order was restored and most of the ranked teams took care of business.

It was a weekend where a couple of nice stories in 2020 were exposed (Colorado and Miami), but another pair continued their storybook years (Coastal Carolina and San Jose State). Finally, history was made that spanned gender and nationality.

There may not have been as many exciting upsets as we're used to, but there were a lot of reasons to love the action that took place in a jam-packed three days of games. There were a lot of cancellations that robbed us of important matchups such as Ohio State-Michigan, Oregon-Washington and others.

But we still got to watch Army-Navy. We still got to experience some important Group of Five showdowns in the Mountain West and WAC, and we saw some miraculous individual performances, too.

As always, there were winners, and there were losers. Let's take a look at some of the biggest of the weekend.

