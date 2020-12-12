Bowl Projections 2020: CFP Predictions Ahead of Saturday's Week 15 Matchups

1 of 2

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The only way Alabama does not qualify for the playoff is if it turns in a disappointing performance in the SEC Championship Game.

Based off the program's history in Atlanta, that isn't likely to happen. Alabama is 8-4 all time and 6-0 in its past six SEC Championship Game appearances.

The Crimson Tide asserted their dominance in top 10 matchups with the Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs and torched the rest of their SEC opponents.

Florida's offense will be the best unit Alabama's defense faces this season, but the Tide should have the firepower to overwhelm the Gators.

Alabama's offense is more well-rounded than Florida's because of the presence of running back Najee Harris alongside quarterback Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. The Gators do not have a player with more than 420 rushing yards, while Harris has 1,038 yards of his own.

Florida could test Alabama's secondary through the Kyle Trask-Kyle Pitts combination, but if the Tide slows down that duo on a few drives and takes away the run game, the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings would remain in that spot.

Notre Dame will face a different type of matchup against Clemson in the ACC Championship Game since Trevor Lawrence will be under center instead of backup D.J. Uiagalelei.

The other change Clemson is going through comes on defense, which limited the Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers to a combined 27 points in its past two games.

If Clemson's defense keeps Ian Book and Kyren Williams in check for a few series, that could allow Lawrence and Co. to open up enough of an advantage to win. But if Book achieves a similar level of success to the 47 points put up November 7, the Irish would eliminate Clemson from playoff contention and open the door for Texas A&M.

But that point total may not be close to attainable since Clemson was missing a few starters in South Bend, Indiana, and is much stronger with them in the lineup.