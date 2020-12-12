Heisman Watch 2020: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Ahead of Week 15

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

The two apparent Heisman Trophy favorites have one more regular-season game in which to bolster their resumes before they go head-to-head in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller Mac Jones should pad their respective stat totals against two of the weaker sides in the SEC on Saturday.

Trask gets to face a LSU Tigers defense that was torched by Jones and his teammates in Week 14. The Crimson Tide take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who were involved in a 98-point shootout last time out.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be watching from home Saturday as he prepares for the ACC Championship Game.

The only other Heisman contender is Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, but even though he has had a spectacular season, it has been hard for non-quarterbacks to capture the Heisman recently.

In the past decade, only one player who did not play quarterback was awarded the Heisman: Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015.