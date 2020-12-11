    Doc Rivers Responds to Paul George's Criticism: 'That's Just Paul's Opinion'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 12, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) dribbles the ball down court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, who led the Los Angeles Clippers for seven years before leaving his post in August, refuted comments from Clippers forward Paul George that he struggled in Rivers' system because he was asked to play like a pure shooter and execute pindowns.

    ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth broached the topic with Rivers, who responded as follows (at the 1:00 mark):

    "Well, that's just Paul's opinion," Rivers said. "I enjoyed coaching Paul. You know, I think if you go back and look at the stats, Paul played in more pick-and-rolls this last year than he ever did in his entire career.

    "So I don't know how that's possible, and I wouldn't mind playing like Ray Allen if I was a player. I think Ray Allen was pretty special, so but listen, that's his opinion. I'm fine with that. The team was second in the league, I think in scoring. Scoring wasn't a problem, you know? It was winning that was the problem."

    George made his remarks regarding Rivers' system to ex-NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on the All the Smoke podcast.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer provided the stats on the subject soon after George's initial comments:

    The Clippers finished with the NBA's second-best offensive rating, per Basketball-Reference. They finished 49-23 during the regular season, good enough for second in the Western Conference.

    However, their campaign ended in disappointment after losing three straight games to the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game Western Conference Semifinals defeat.

    Last year was the first of a new era, with Kawhi Leonard and George joining the team via trade. It also marked the end of one, as Rivers and the Clippers parted ways following the season.

    Rivers didn't need to wait long to find a new job, as he'll now guide his fourth NBA team in Philadelphia. In Los Angeles, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue will now lead the Clips.

    The NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22. 

    Related

      Kyrie Responds to His Fine 😳

      Nets star addressed his recent fine from the NBA on IG: 'I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more' 📸

      Kyrie Responds to His Fine 😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Responds to His Fine 😳

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Kevin Love Disagrees w/ Kyrie

      Cavs forward believes that Kyrie calling media members 'pawns' was a 'sure sign of disrespect'

      Kevin Love Disagrees w/ Kyrie
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kevin Love Disagrees w/ Kyrie

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Projecting Every Team's Opening Night Starting 5 📝

      What will each NBA lineup look like when the season begins?

      Projecting Every Team's Opening Night Starting 5 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Projecting Every Team's Opening Night Starting 5 📝

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Beal Defends Russ’ Reputation

      WAS star on his new teammate: ‘He can pass the hell out of the ball. … I feel like there is always a false narrative on Russ’

      Beal Defends Russ’ Reputation
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal Defends Russ’ Reputation

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report