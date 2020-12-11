Doc Rivers Responds to Paul George's Criticism: 'That's Just Paul's Opinion'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, who led the Los Angeles Clippers for seven years before leaving his post in August, refuted comments from Clippers forward Paul George that he struggled in Rivers' system because he was asked to play like a pure shooter and execute pindowns.

ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth broached the topic with Rivers, who responded as follows (at the 1:00 mark):

"Well, that's just Paul's opinion," Rivers said. "I enjoyed coaching Paul. You know, I think if you go back and look at the stats, Paul played in more pick-and-rolls this last year than he ever did in his entire career.

"So I don't know how that's possible, and I wouldn't mind playing like Ray Allen if I was a player. I think Ray Allen was pretty special, so but listen, that's his opinion. I'm fine with that. The team was second in the league, I think in scoring. Scoring wasn't a problem, you know? It was winning that was the problem."

George made his remarks regarding Rivers' system to ex-NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on the All the Smoke podcast.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer provided the stats on the subject soon after George's initial comments:

The Clippers finished with the NBA's second-best offensive rating, per Basketball-Reference. They finished 49-23 during the regular season, good enough for second in the Western Conference.

However, their campaign ended in disappointment after losing three straight games to the Denver Nuggets in a seven-game Western Conference Semifinals defeat.

Last year was the first of a new era, with Kawhi Leonard and George joining the team via trade. It also marked the end of one, as Rivers and the Clippers parted ways following the season.

Rivers didn't need to wait long to find a new job, as he'll now guide his fourth NBA team in Philadelphia. In Los Angeles, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Ty Lue will now lead the Clips.

The NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.