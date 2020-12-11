    Miami vs. Georgia Tech Canceled on Dec. 19 Because of COVID-19 Complications

    The ACC announced that the Georgia Tech at Miami football game, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Yellow Jackets' program.

    Per the ACC:

    "The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that next Saturday’s Georgia Tech at Miami football game has been canceled.

    "Georgia Tech informed the conference office that it will not be able to meet several of the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations. The ACC Medical Advisory Group report is available on theACC.com (full report)."

    Georgia Tech was originally scheduled to play Miami on Sat., Nov. 21, but a COVID-19 outbreak within the Hurricanes' program forced a postponement to Dec. 19.

    The 8-1 Hurricanes' final regular season game will now be Saturday at home against North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 3-7 Yellow Jackets' season is over.

    Per the ACC, 81 of the league's 92 scheduled games (or 88.0 percent) have been played this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused mass game cancellations and postponements. Some leagues also decided to call off their seasons outright, including the Ivy League.

    The ACC is scheduled to conclude its season on Dec. 19, when Clemson and Notre Dame will play in the conference title game. Six ACC games are left overall, with four occurring Saturday.

    The college football season is slated to finish on Monday, Jan. 11 with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

