Dana White Says He'll Bet on His Ability to Persuade Khabib to Return to UFC

UFC President Dana White believes he will be able to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement when they meet next month.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White said: "The truth is, [Khabib] is not committed to anything. What he has committed to is meeting with me next month."

White added: "We're gonna find out how persuasive I can be. I'll bet on me every time."

After beating Justin Gaethje by second-round technical submission to retain the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 254 in October, Khabib shockingly announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 32.

