    Dana White Says He'll Bet on His Ability to Persuade Khabib to Return to UFC

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2020

    UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the trophy belt during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The Russian professional mixed martial arts fighter Nurmagomedov, said he can imagine a reconciliation with Conor McGregor after the bitter feud around last month's title fight, but said he would like to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White believes he will be able to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement when they meet next month.

    In an interview with TMZ Sports, White said: "The truth is, [Khabib] is not committed to anything. What he has committed to is meeting with me next month."

    White added: "We're gonna find out how persuasive I can be. I'll bet on me every time."

    After beating Justin Gaethje by second-round technical submission to retain the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 254 in October, Khabib shockingly announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 32.

                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

