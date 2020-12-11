Clemson's Dabo Swinney: Ohio State Shouldn't Make CFP over Texas A&M, Florida

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney suggested Friday that Texas A&M and Florida are more deserving of a spot in the College Football Playoff than an Ohio State team that plays six games.

In an interview Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports), Swinney said teams in conferences that play close to a full slate of games (ACC, SEC, Big 12) deserve more consideration for a CFP spot than teams in conferences that play a partial schedule, such as the Big Ten and Pac-12:

"I think any time you step in between the lines in the game of football, there's a lot that can happen — a lot. I mean, heck — in 2017, we lost to a three-win or four-win Syracuse team and still went to the Playoffs. So anything can happen. Guys can get hurt. There's a lot. So I think the fact that we're gonna have 11 games as well as the SEC teams — I mean, you look at Florida and Texas A&M and Alabama. I mean, these teams are gonna have 11 games this year.

"It's incredible and I think the Big Ten had the same opportunity and they chose not to play, and I think the only reason they ended up playing is because of the leadership of the SEC and the ACC and the Big 12, and have demonstrated that we can do it and do it in a safe way. And it's been an unbelievably challenging season, that's for sure, but I think that the committee's gonna have some tough, tough, tough questions to answer and things like that, regardless of what they do."

Ohio State is fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings with a record of 5-0. Clemson is ahead of OSU at No. 3 with a 9-1 mark, while Texas A&M (7-1) is fifth and Florida (8-1) is sixth.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.