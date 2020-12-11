Early National Signing Day 2020: Predictions for Top Football Recruits

0 of 3

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The early signing period is almost here. Come Wednesday, many of the top high school football players around the country will be making their college choices official. Some have already committed, but once they send in their national letters of intent, their choice is locked in.

This year's early signing period is a three-day stretch. In recent years, this format has led to many top recruits taking advantage of this opportunity rather than waiting for the traditional signing day in February.

While some recruits' choices won't come as a surprise, there are sure to be a few shockers, particularly from the players who remain uncommitted. And some of those bombshells won't come until after the early signing period has come and gone.

Here are predictions for where several top uncommitted 2021 recruits will end up going to college next year.