Report: 2021 Rose Bowl Contingencies, Alternate Sites Being Discussed Amid COVID

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Multiple sources have told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel the 2021 Rose Bowl—which will host one the two College Football Playoff semifinals—is preparing contingency plans as the coronavirus pandemic surges across the country.

Among the options being discussed are playing the game outside of its Pasadena, California home with Dallas' AT&T Stadium mentioned as a possible replacement.

Thamel noted the CFP could also move the semifinal game to Indianapolis or Atlanta, allowing the Rose Bowl to remain in its namesake home, though without the fanfare that comes with the playoff.

Organizers are outwardly moving ahead as though the game, scheduled for Jan. 1, will remain in Southern California.

"[We're] confident we'll be able to host the Rose Bowl game in the Rose Bowl Stadium this season,” Executive director David Eads told Thamel.

Similarly, CFP executive director Bill Hancock told Thamel the committee is monitoring the situation in California and still plans to keep the semifinal in place.

At issue is the state's stay-at-home order, which is expected to remain in place for Southern California through Christmas.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Thamel:

"The decision for no fans or family members to be allowed in the Rose Bowl looms large, as it presents a standoff between the Rose Bowl’s tradition and the wishes of the schools and players to have families attend the game.

"The Rose Bowl made clear they’ve asked for special permission for families to attend and so far have been denied. This looms as a key for them hosting the game in the eyes of college sports officials."

The last time the Rose Bowl was played outside of Pasadena was in 1942, weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, when Duke hosted Oregon at Wallace Wade Stadium.

So far, Eads believes a similar scenario will be avoided in 2021.

"In our discussions with the CFP, there’s been no discussion about flipping locations for another year or not having us as a semifinal site," Eads said. "We're planning for a semifinal game. And again, with the regulations that have been set forth by the state of California, participants would be safe and healthy. That’s been the focus of all of our efforts."