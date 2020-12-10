T.J. Warren Uncertain for Pacers' Season Opener with Foot Injury

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday that T.J. Warren is considered week-to-week with right foot plantar fasciitis, putting his availability for the 2020-21 season opener in doubt.

Indiana gets its preseason underway Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and tips off the regular season Dec. 23 at home to the New York Knicks.

Warren missed the Pacers' final two games of the seeding round last year with plantar fasciitis. He returned for the playoffs and averaged 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists in Indiana's first-round sweep at the hands of the Miami Heat.

The injury had clearly limited the 27-year-old, who exploded for 53 points in the Pacers' first game of the NBA restart. He averaged 31 points over six games prior to the postseason.

Especially with the lingering questions about what kind of player Victor Oladipo is following his ruptured quad tendon, the Pacers are looking to Warren to build on his performance in the bubble and take a step forward after putting up 19.8 points per game in 2019-20.

Indiana's failed pursuit of Gordon Hayward spoke to how the team would've benefited from strengthening on the wing in the offseason. Jeremy Lamb tore his ACL and meniscus in February, while Justin Holiday is solid but not suited to take on a lead role.

Raising long-term concern about Warren would be premature, but the fact he's dealing with an injury that originally arose in August isn't very encouraging.